Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,070,000.

FNDX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 45,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $57.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.26.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

