Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 140,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $831,000.

SPSM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.12. 128,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,360. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $42.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

