Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 9.8% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 36,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,335.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 827,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 89,376 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,813. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

