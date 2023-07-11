Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading 6% Higher

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.25. 536,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,375,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $26,915.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 526,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,925,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lemonade by 128.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 205,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Lemonade by 451.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 184,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

