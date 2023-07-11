Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. 275,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,610. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

