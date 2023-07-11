Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 138 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises about 0.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 19,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $500.06. 257,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,807. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.14. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $517.44. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

