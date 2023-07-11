Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 173 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGV traded up $5.88 on Tuesday, hitting $345.61. 1,742,730 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.16. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

