Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 2,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8,820.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 137,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.04.

NYSE MA traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $395.95. The company had a trading volume of 641,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,618. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.08. The firm has a market cap of $375.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

