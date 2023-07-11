Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $15.72 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 168,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.17. The stock had a trading volume of 256,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,838. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.74. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

