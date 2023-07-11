Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

