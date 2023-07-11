Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $74.02. 264,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,611. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.