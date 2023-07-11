Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 487.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 289,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PPA stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,444. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.