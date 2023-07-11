Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $293.96

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $293.96 and last traded at $291.52, with a volume of 42109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $290.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.72.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.42%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,621. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $59,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 368.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 243,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Littelfuse by 4,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 114,217 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Littelfuse by 775.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

