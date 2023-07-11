LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Up 1.1%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.71. 87,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 471,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

LM Funding America Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 749.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America

LM Funding America Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

