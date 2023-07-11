Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Boosted by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.70. 34,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,240. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

