Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 1,057,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 28,755,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after buying an additional 34,020,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after buying an additional 1,711,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after buying an additional 8,806,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,137,000 after buying an additional 12,008,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

