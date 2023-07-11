Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) CEO Sells $303,845.22 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Macy’s Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE M traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.48. 10,204,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,027,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

