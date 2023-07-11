Mammoth (MMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.60 Million

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Mammoth has a market cap of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019004 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,628.89 or 0.99972295 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Mammoth

MMT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

