Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) is GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,469 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 3.3% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $49,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.6 %

MPC stock traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $119.76. 606,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.23.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.92.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

