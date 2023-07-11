Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.06

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 39883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $586.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 10.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Marine Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marine Products

(Get Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.