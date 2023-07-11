Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MRNS opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $536.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.30. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.10. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 169.99% and a negative return on equity of 179.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,497.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 292,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

