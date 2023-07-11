Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Trading Down 4.1%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.18. 231,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 675,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $519.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marinus Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.11% and a negative net margin of 169.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,219,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 57,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

