Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.69.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.54. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $190.99.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Covea Finance increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.2% in the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 30,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

