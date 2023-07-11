McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

MCD stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,295. The company has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.