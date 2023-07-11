MetisDAO One Day Volume Tops $4.12 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $78.80 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $17.64 or 0.00058009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, "MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.01410909 USD and is up 16.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $11,282,195.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io."

