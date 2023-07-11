Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

