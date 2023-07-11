Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,072,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 2,987,341 shares.The stock last traded at $2.42 and had previously closed at $2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Microvast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Microvast Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 67.04%. The company had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Microvast by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,010,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 931,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microvast by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microvast by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 90,574 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $4,772,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Microvast by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,490,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,484 shares during the period. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile



Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

Read More

