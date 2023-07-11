Mina (MINA) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $422.84 million and $74.54 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001482 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,051,764,653 coins and its circulating supply is 932,131,692 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,051,558,012.8400393 with 931,766,479.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.49911604 USD and is up 14.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $53,215,498.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

