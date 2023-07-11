Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Shares Up 4.6%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 58,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 80,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOGO. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mogo from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Mogo from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.54.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to improve their financial health. It offers Mogo Trade, a digital wealth platform for investments; Moka app, a round-up-and-save app that allows users to save and invest with no investment knowledge by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change into a fully managed investment portfolio; MogoCard that is designed to help members learn to spend less than they earn; MogoProtect, a mobile-first identity fraud protection product; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage product, as well as free credit score monitoring service.

