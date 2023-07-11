Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.3% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $41,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.61. 1,672,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

