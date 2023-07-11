Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.23) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.97% from the stock’s current price.

MNDI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mondi to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,606 ($20.66) to GBX 1,355 ($17.43) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of MNDI stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,222.50 ($15.73). 1,259,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,121. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,173.59 ($15.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,719 ($22.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,347.49. The company has a market cap of £5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

