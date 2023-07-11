Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for approximately 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $14,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx by 104,751.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Mplx by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,226,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,790 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,962,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,407 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after acquiring an additional 929,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mplx by 610.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 832,907 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $34.50. 519,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,211. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $35.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.