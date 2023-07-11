Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on MWA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

