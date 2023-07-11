MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 111 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.02. 189,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,567. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.43.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

