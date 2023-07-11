MV Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.36.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $338.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,933. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.23. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $262.42 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

