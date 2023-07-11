MV Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.95. 189,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.