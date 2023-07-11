MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,390. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.