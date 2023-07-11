MV Capital Management Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 890.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.12. The stock had a trading volume of 43,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,320. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

