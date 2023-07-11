MV Capital Management Inc. Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.30. 4,033,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,047,727. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.35.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.