MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after acquiring an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,578,000 after acquiring an additional 760,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $189.26. 178,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

