MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $42.37. 2,996,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,059,529. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.