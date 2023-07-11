MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $457.57. The stock had a trading volume of 96,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $447.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.