NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $1.32 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $38.53 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00004309 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 930,976,358 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 930,976,358 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.33921608 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $39,255,631.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

