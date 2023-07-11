NEM Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last week, NEM has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. NEM has a market capitalization of $255.25 million and $7.57 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001233 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008866 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
NEM Coin Profile
NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
