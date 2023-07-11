Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Increased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,213 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

Insider Activity

Netflix Price Performance

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $438.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $392.58 and its 200 day moving average is $351.16. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $450.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.