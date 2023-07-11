New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

New Gold Price Performance

New Gold stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.