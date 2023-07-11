New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
New Gold Price Performance
New Gold stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.47.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of New Gold
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New Gold
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.