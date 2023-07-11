Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NEWTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on August 1st

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $25.53.

