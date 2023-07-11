NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 882,316 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.