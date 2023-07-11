NFT (NFT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00018990 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,533.62 or 0.99961556 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.