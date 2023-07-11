NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Invests $314,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACLS stock traded down $6.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.54. 160,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,725. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.35. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $186.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

